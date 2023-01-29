Wilderness educator learned adaptability at an early age

Imagine leaving your family at age 13, traveling to a foreign country and attending school while living with host families for six years, but not through any organized program.

Asano Otsu, now 44, brushes off the adventure like it was no big deal.

“I mean, it had its challenges, a not very verbal 13-year-old kid who wanted to be in the mountains,” she admitted. “But all of my host families were so great.”

She wasn’t fluent in writing or speaking English when she left her family in the suburbs of Kyoto, Japan, for rural Telluride, Colorado — a mountain ski town. Kyoto, once the capital of Japan, is now home to more than 1.4 million people. The historic mining town of Telluride has grown to a population of around 2,500.

In Japan she attended a private Buddhist school and wore a uniform. Classes were very traditional, she said, not experiential or active.

“So that environment was not for me,” Asano said.

Dynamo

Active could be Asano’s middle name. She’s an avid mountain biker, backpacker, climber and hiker. She competes in trail runs and basketball. Fellow Red Lodge residents have deemed her “bad ass” for her athletic prowess, but also say she is humble about her abilities, easy going and smart.

Some weekends, Asano will ride into the depths of the Beartooth Mountains aboard a snowmobile with her husband, Paul Raddach Otsu, to hike into the backcountry and ski, leaving before sunrise and returning in the dark.

“Those kinds of days charge me up to do the things I do,” she said, including a trek to the top of 11,245-foot high Mount Fox, and then skiing down. “That was one of my life highlights for the last few years.”

Paul, a Fromberg native, took his wife’s last name when they were married 15 years ago. Asano adopted the last name of her mother’s parents as a child because the family name was going to die out with her grandparents. Plus, her grandfather, Shinichi Otsu, had an influence on her life. Although he worked as a dentist, he enjoyed ski mountaineering.

“So that was a big influence on me wanting to get out of Kyoto and do something different,” Asano said.

Intro

It was while attending school in Telluride that Asano was introduced to her first outdoor education program. The curriculum spoke to her, so she went to college to earn a degree in outdoor education and leadership. While in college she started working for Outward Bound, a well-known outdoor school that provides a variety of courses for everyone from teenagers to adults, focusing on themes as varied as leadership skills, communication, backpacking and boating skills, to name a few.

As an intern for Outward Bound she spent a semester in California, visiting Joshua Tree National Park, Baja California and backpacking in the Sierra Mountains.

“That experience really cemented the next 10, 12 years of my life as an outdoor educator,” she said.

Through the program Asano got to tour the West, including trips to the Pioneer Mountains near Dillon and Texas’ Rio Grande country.

Red Lodge

Outward Bound used to have a school based in Red Lodge. That’s how Asano first came to the region.

“The wilderness brought me here, and it’s the reason I stayed,” she said.

David Kallenbach was leading the school when she arrived in 2002. They’ve been friends ever since.

“She’s always quiet and humble, but she’s very capable,” he said. “I always have fun kidding her because once upon a time I didn’t know much about computers, and she was pretty savvy. She was one of my best right-hand people.”

The Outward Bound school left Red Lodge in 2008, but it had connected Asano to the community where she has since worked in outdoor retail sales, as a restaurant manager, a fire information officer, volunteer coordinator for the fire department and was a volunteer for the Carbon County Search and Rescue. In 2014, she became a naturalized citizen.

In one publicized rescue, Asano and two of her colleagues skied 6 miles through 2 feet of snow into the wilderness via the East Rosebud Trail to reach stranded skiers and guide them back to safety.

“She was hardworking and loved the outdoors,” said Jon Trapp, assistant fire chief for Red Lodge Fire and Rescue, who worked with Asano during her three-year fire department stint. “She always had a smile on her face and was willing to jump in and get something done.”

Although she enjoyed working with the fire department, she said her stint as a restaurant manager at Mas Tacos working with owner Mike Muirhead reignited her passion for creating.

“I’ve been drawn to having a career with a tangible result, making something,” Asano said. “My grandmother and mother taught cooking in Japan … so that’s always been a little bit familiar.”

Five years ago, she opened Every Day Foods in a small building just off Red Lodge’s main drag, baking breads and cooking ready to eat sandwiches and breakfast burritos. The Yellowstone Valley Food Hub, Red Lodge’s Beartooth Market, and Town & Country Foods in Billings are places to purchase her bread. Her website plays off her nickname, Samurai Sue.

The food is a far cry from the gorp, dehydrated potatoes, beans and “nuclear orange cheese powder” mixed with noodles that were staples when she spent days carrying a 60-pound pack as a backcountry instructor.

“I definitely don’t eat that way in the backcountry anymore,” she said.

Cooking

As evidence, she recently instructed her second online backcountry cooking course for the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation. During the hour-long presentation for 15 guests, she talked through how to make pan-fried and steamed pizza on a backpacking stove. Her homemade dough was the foundation for the crust.

“Asano brings Wilderness ethics to the backcountry kitchen as well as the kitchen back home,” said Patrick Cross, executive director of the foundation, in an email. "She gives tips for fuel-efficient cooking, using every bit of food, even reusing its packaging, all to help us make the most of the heavy packs we hauled up the trail. But she always emphasizes how we can use these ideas to reduce impacts at home too."

After shooing away her cat, which she referred to as a “habituated couch marmot,” from her cooking area and walking viewers through the recipe, she emphasized there are plenty of other ways to make the same meal, including using bagels and pita bread.

“The best resource is your own experience,” she said.

She also suggested viewers use all of their senses while cooking.

“There’s a lot more going on than following the recipe,” she said.

That could be a motto for Asano’s life. Certainly she hasn’t followed the “traditional” recipe in her adventures — from a childhood in Japan to starting an active outdoor life and baking business in the mountains of Montana.