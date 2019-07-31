The Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation is seeking a few more volunteers for its remaining trail projects.
Trips that still have a few more spots available are the Cooke City Cabin/Kersey Lake Trail project taking place Aug. 8-12. The project seeks to improve the first few miles of the popular trail locals know as The Beaten Path, from Cooke City to the East Rosebud. It also involves a stay in the historic Cooke City Forest Service cabin. The ABWF encourages volunteers who might not be able to work the entire five days to sign-up for the days that they can, since it’s easy to drop into the project.
The group also has two projects in September — a three-day trip to Thompson Lake (the West Fork of Mill Creek off the Paradise Valley), Sept. 6-8, and a five-day trip to Mystic Lake (West Rosebud, out of Fishtail), Sept. 12-16.
Interested volunteers can learn more about the ABWF’s volunteer trail opportunities and sign up at www.ABWilderness.org, or call David at 406-425-1944. No trailwork experience is necessary, though you should be in reasonably good shape and able to handle strenuous trail work. Trips are free and meals are provided.