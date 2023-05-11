Wild Montana will offer 68 volunteer-led Wilderness Walks across Montana this summer.

These free educational outings include a number of family-friendly adventures and educational opportunities, including how to identify plants, flowers, birds and stars, as well as how to write about and draw nature.

"Wilderness Walks provide the opportunity to connect with nature and meet new people, all while learning a bit along the way,” said Sonny Mazzullo, Wild Montana’s education manager.

"Whether you’re learning the name of a wildflower, meeting a new adventure buddy, or hearing the history of conservation efforts in the landscape, every walk is a chance to grow."

The Wilderness Walks season begins on May 14 with a steep 4.4-mile hike along Upper Layout Creek in the Pryor Mountains south of Billings; and continues on May 20 with a geology-themed 8-mile trek into the Humbug Spires Wilderness Study Area near Butte and a 5-mile wildflower walk along the O'Brien Creek Loop near Missoula.

A complete listing of walk opportunities can be found online at wildmontana.org/walks.

These experiences are part of Wild Montana’s recently launched education program, which includes year-round live and virtual experiences across the state for all ages.

Wilderness Walks are free to join, but registration is required. Walks are often in partnership with supportive businesses and conservation partners. Registration opens for each Walk one month before the event date. All May walks are now open for registration.

No dogs or firearms are allowed. If you can't make it to a walk you registered for, please let the organizer know in advance since group size is limited.