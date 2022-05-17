 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilderness Walks return with 87 volunteer-guided hikes

Wilderness Walks

Wilderness Walks return this year with 87 outings planned across the state. All are led by volunteers.

 Dee Linnell Blank, courtesy photo

Wild Montana’s Wilderness Walks are back with 87 hikes this summer across the state's unique wildlands.

The walks range from short and accessible strolls on paved trails to strenuous off-trail adventures, and some walks are themed around science, history, photography or art. The walks are led by local volunteers.

Wilderness Walks began in 1960, when founders Florence and Ken Baldwin led 14 hikers into the Crazy Mountains.

All walks are free and open to the public. To learn more about the program, see this year’s line-up and to register, visit Wild Montana’s Wilderness Walks website at wildmontana.org/walks.

