Wildfires in southern Idaho affect hunting opportunities

"I think that's one of the great things about public lands, in particular, is that you can pick up camp and go someplace else."

Fires can improve landscapes and wildlife habitats but poor forest management and climate change have made fire behaviors unpredictable, Tawney said, adding that it could affect hunters even after the fire is out because of unstable trees.

"You have to worry about widowmakers from all the trees that are left," he said, "so sometimes those have been shut down even after the fire is out."

The U.S. Forest Service has also implemented closures this year in the Payette National Forest and the Boise National Forest because of nearby fires.

