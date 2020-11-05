Wildland fire burning south of Big Sky

Despite heavy snowfall two weeks ago, a 100-acre wildland fire is burning near Big Sky.

The Porcupine fire is about one mile south of the Highway 191 and Highway 64 junction in Big Sky near the Porcupine Trailhead. Crews from Yellowstone Club and Big Sky Fire Departments, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and Custer Gallatin National Forest are on scene.

The wildfire is on the east side of the Gallatin River burning in meadows and timber. There are structures near the fire perimeter where homeowners have been placed on pre-evacuation notice by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department.

The Porcupine fire is about a mile away from a controlled burn being conducted by the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Prescribed burning activities have been halted. An investigation is being conducted into the fire's cause.

Fires so late in the fall are unusual. On Nov. 11, 2007, the Chi Chi fire ignited on the Custer Gallatin National Forest in the foothills of the Crazy Mountains. Pushed by 80 to 100 mph winds it grew to more than 40,000 acres as it raced toward the community of Melville. The fire burned three homes.

