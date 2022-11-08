Windy weekend means varied success for Region 3 big game hunters

BOZEMAN – Montana’s general deer and elk hunting season is now in its third week, and hunters continue to see varied success in southwestern Montana.

Wildlife biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks operated game check stations on Nov. 5 and 6 in three locations: Divide, Alder and Cameron. In total, they met with 846 hunters.

FWP staff at the Divide check station met with 233 hunters, 5.6% of whom had harvested an animal. This is below last year’s third-weekend success rate of 6.9% and the long-term average of 7.1%. Hunters reported extremely windy conditions and snowfall.

The Alder check station saw 239 hunters, 11.7% of whom were successful. Last year’s success rate for the third weekend was 16.7%, and the long-term average is 14%. Hunters consistently reported high wind and poor visibility in this area.

The Cameron check station saw 374 hunters over the weekend, which is within average. Hunter success, however, was 15.5%, which is nearly double the long-term average success rate of 7.9% for the third weekend. Hunters here harvested 49 elk, which is the second-highest number recorded in recent years. The most elk harvested over the third weekend in recent years was in 2015 with 94 elk.

Between the three check stations, biologists checked eight white-tailed deer, 28 mule deer and 62 elk, among other species.

These figures do not account for different hunting season regulations over the years, which have varied from liberal to restrictive for elk and mule deer, depending on population status.