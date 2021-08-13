With wildfire smoke blanketing the region, outdoor enthusiasts wonder what to do

Penny Schwyn, an avid mountain biker and outdoor recreationist, has a stricter cut-off zone. She watches the AQI measurement like a hawk. If the air is unhealthy she stops all outdoor activities.

“The smoke is really damaging for your lungs, and I don’t know if people know about that,” she said.

It’s a tough reality. In fact, Schwyn and her husband have started writing off the entire month of August.

“I wonder if we’re going to have to be like snow birds, except going somewhere else for smoke,” she said. “It’s hard. We get grumpy. We get touchy.”

Wildfire smoke contains particles 1/20th the width of a strand of hair. Those particles are small enough to penetrate into the deepest recesses of our lungs and cause inflammation, Potyk said.

To help guide when and where it’s safe to be outside, the Environmental Protection Agency has developed the Air Quality Index, which ranks the severity of air pollution caused by different pollutants, including wildfire smoke.