Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has scheduled a wolf trapping certification class for Saturday, Sept. 7, in Billings.
The certification course is free and open to individuals ages 11 and older. Preregistration is required online at the FWP website — http://fwp.mt.gov — and follow the links to education, hunter education and wolf trapper education and certification.
The class is capped at 30 students and registration will close when that number is reached.
The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at FWP’s Region 5 headquarters, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive, in Billings Heights.
Montana law requires a person to successfully complete either a Montana FWP or Idaho trapper education and certification class before setting a wolf trap in Montana.
The Billings class will be a comprehensive education session taught by FWP staff and experienced wolf trappers. The trapping portion of each course will be taught by trappers who have considerable experience trapping wolves.
Class materials cover trapping ethics, regulations, equipment, proper techniques to avoid trapping non-target species, the history of wolves in Montana, the current status of wolves in the state, wolf management, the role of trapping in conservation and reporting and registering one’s harvest.