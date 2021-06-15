 Skip to main content
Woman dead in cliff fall in Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains
Woman dead in cliff fall in Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — A woman fell off a cliff and died in northern Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains.

How the woman in her late 20s fell off Steamboat Point early Tuesday was unknown, the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Sheriff's officials didn't release the woman's name before notifying her family, The Sheridan Press reported.

A witness reported the fall around 5:50 a.m. Emergency responders found the woman dead around 7:15 a.m.

Steamboat Point overlooks U.S. Highway 14 about 20 miles west of Sheridan. The clifftop is reachable by a steep trail less than a mile long.

