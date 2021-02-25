Woman sues Wyoming resort after alleged chairlift accident

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — A Colorado woman is suing a Wyoming ski resort for more than $75,000 in damages after she said she broke her ribs during a chairlift accident.

Sabita Shrestha, 75, said she, her daughter and a Snow King Mountain Resort employee were all knocked into netting last June after the employee failed to stop a moving chairlift to allow Shrestha and her daughter to safely board, the Jackson Hole News and Guide reported Wednesday.

Shrestha said the lawsuit filed in federal court in Wyoming that she had to be admitted to the hospital for her broken ribs and additional injuries. Shrestha's daughter suffered injuries to her leg and other places, the lawsuit said.

The Jackson ski resort said in a formal response that the employee "took appropriate action to try to manually stop the chair in order to prevent injury or damage."

Snow King said Shrestha's claims are prohibited by the Wyoming Recreation Use Statute and that she is not entitled to damages. The ski resort's lawyers also called for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

