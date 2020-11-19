Woman the hunter: Early big game hunters included females, researchers say

“Haas and his team have undertaken a series of cleverly linked analyses that strongly suggest that early, mobile big game hunting may have been a much more inclusive activity than usually imagined,” Todd said. “While the ‘man the hunter/woman the gather’ characterizations works fairly for more recent, less mobile groups, this study does an excellent job in pointing out that rather than just assuming this is the way things have always been, we need to research the archaeological record with a critical eye seeking to find out what it is we don’t really know rather than as a way to confirm preconceived notions. This masterful research is an excellent example of linking the detailed specifics from a single small excavation to a continual scale comparative study of burial data, which confirms that traditional views of gender roles and early communal hunting are in need of reevaluation.”