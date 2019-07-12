Montana State Parks will host “Writing Montana: An Outdoor Workshop” at Pictograph Cave State Park on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The workshop for writers and non-writers led by Dave Caserio will be based on observation of the historical, cultural and geological background of the area.
The day will begin with a brief discussion of the writing process and the purpose of the workshop, participants will then tour the park and be free to explore and find inspiration for their writing. At the end, writers will gather to share their work in an informal setting.
This free event is a Montana Conversations program and is made possible through Humanities Montana. Space is limited to 10-15 participants. Registration is required by calling the Pictograph Cave Visitor Center at 254-7342 or emailing jkostrba@mt.gov.
Caserio is a Billings poet, performance artist, and former instructor in literature and writing. He is the author of "This Vanishing" from CW Books and "Wisdom For A Dance In The Street," a CD of poetry and music from Gazoobi Tales.
A recipient of a Fellowship in Poetry award from the New York State Foundation of the Arts, Dave works with various community outreach programs, such as Humanities Montana Conversations and Arts Without Boundaries. He has conducted writing workshops for cancer survivors at the Billings Clinic Cancer Center.
His recent publications include the Coachella Review, and the anthologies, "Unearthing Paradise: Montana Writers in Defense of Greater Yellowstone" and "Poems Across the Big Sky, Volume II." For more information on Dave Caserio visit: davecaserio.com