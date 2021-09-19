It looked like a trail.

The thin, steep line climbing the side of the mountain was covered in loose rock. The trail had forked 5 yards downhill, the lower route dropping to a creek. That path led to what looked like a campsite nestled among huge boulders and anemic pine trees.

My philosophy in mountain hiking has always been to maintain elevation. I hate going downhill if I have to climb again. So the uphill route played on my weakness for gaining and maintaining altitude.

Then we saw the mountain goat. It was uphill, looking down at us with what I now assume to be either confusion or scorn — confused that we would be attempting the route, or scornful that we thought we could tread on his rocky home turf.

Unwilling to turn back, we pressed on, stretching to find foot and hand holds to climb over Volkswagen-sized boulders, only to find house-sized rocks on the other side.

At the hop

Nothing focuses my attention quite like scrambling over rocks. A misstep can have catastrophic consequences — a broken bone, twisted ankle, concussion or torn muscle. Evacuation from the jumble of sharp stone angles would be near impossible except by helicopter or a highly trained rescue squad — neither of which I ever want to call upon.

So I concentrated intently on hand holds, where to place my feet and possible escape routes if something should go wrong like slipping off balance. This became especially important after rain began to fall, never a good situation to be in while rock hopping.

There’s also the continuing question of which way to go when scrambling across boulder fields. Route finding seems key, like solving the puzzle of a maze.

More difficult than the mental side of the hike, I quickly found out, is the toll on an aging body. My ankles contorted into positions they haven’t utilized in years. Stretching to leap is also a muscle memory that has faded with time, along with jumping down to uneven surfaces. Youth, I quickly realized, has many advantages, including more cushion between the vertebrae in my spine.

Black Canyon

Initially, the distance didn’t seem far — a mile-and-half complicated by roughly 900 feet in elevation gain. But the last half mile of rock leaping proved to be awkwardly slow and challenging. Still we pressed on, losing track of each other as we charted different paths through the rock, calling out to each other occasionally with whoops to communicate position over the roar of the wind and to acknowledge we were still semi upright.

Then one of our trio went silent and out of sight. Had he turned around or dropped down? We waited but he never showed. Guessing he had chosen to return downhill, two of us ventured on, reuniting just as we topped the low pass that gave us our first views of Black Canyon Lake.

The lake rests in a furrow between nearly vertical granite cliffs on the south and east below Hellroaring Plateau and more gentle pine-clad slopes to the west under 11,441-foot Thunder Mountain. The canyon is punctuated, like the dot of an exclamation point, at its southwest end by 12,293-foot Spirit Mountain. To the north of Spirit, and out of sight from our perch, the region’s namesake Beartooth Mountain and Bears Tooth spire overlook valleys still wearing dusty patches of snow.

The waters of the 82-acre lake glowed turquoise green liked aged bottle glass when the sun broke free of the ever-scudding clouds. Wind roared down the canyon like a neighbor’s annoying leaf blower on full throttle, blasting waves onto a woodpile of dead, de-barked trees that jostled hollowly against each other along the shore.

Sardines

On a sidehill overlooking the Glacier National Park-like view, we rested our screaming Achilles’ tendons, which felt as tight as guitar strings, while scarfing down Ritz crackers and sardines dripping with oil.

Small, canned fish never tasted so good. I wanted to lick out the tin to avoid wasting a drop, but the thought of slicing my tongue on the sharp edges was discouraging. (Sure, I will risk life and limb jumping across boulders, but licking a sharp can is where I draw the line when it comes to possible injury.)

Maybe it was the smell of sardines on the breeze that attracted him, but our buddy finally showed up, a small speck dropping down the rock slide. He hadn’t turned back after all, but had decided to drop to the creek bottom and scramble up the so-called trail.

Wind

The head-on wind made fly casting for the lake’s 14-inch cutthroat trout near impossible. The chilling breeze also helped dampen enthusiasm. Instead, warming water for a hot cup of coffee on the lee side of a boulder seemed like a better plan. We needed the energy to climb back out of the canyon and descend the other side.

Once sufficiently caffeinated, we scrambled uphill along a fin of bright green krumholz, our stiffened muscles voicing their displeasure. Scattered cairns helped us locate the “easier” route down the mountain. Even this well-trod way proved difficult with big boulders, loose rock and straight down scree slides, but it was still easier than continuous boulder hopping.

My shoulders and wrists got repeatedly jammed as my trekking poles jabbed and grabbed to provide braking on the steep sections. So the hike turned into a total body workout, like some wild mountain parkour obstacle course. Our knees were so happy when we hit flatter ground. I stopped to pound my heels into the dirt, pushing my toes back from where they’d been jammed into the front of my boots.

We’d taken a wrong turn to Black Rock, which sounds like a violent western novel, but it had turned out OK. Next time, one of the people who had studied the map should probably lead.

