Wyoming commission approves funding for mule deer projects

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has approved $452,400 for 10 Mule Deer Initiative projects to enhance habitat for mule deer and support the ungulate’s migrations.

Commission dollars will be matched $3 to $1 by other sources, amounting to a total of $1.79 million going to on-the-ground projects. The projects are anticipated to enhance three million acres and benefit seven herd units that make up 25% of the state’s mule deer population.

To mitigate large carnivore conflicts and livestock depredation, the Commission was presented with new research on cattle depredation and associated damage compensation. The Commission directed the department to begin work to amend Chapter 28 — Big or Trophy Game Animal or Game Bird or Gray Wolf Damage Claims to include a damage compensation multiplier for yearling cattle at a 1.25:1 ratio in certain circumstances. The department will also continue research on grizzly bear and gray wolf livestock damage to ensure the 1.25:1 is appropriate.

The Commission approved a land transfer of Bureau of Reclamation property near Glendo State Park. The property maintains public access opportunities for hunting and fishing as well as wildlife habitat.