To comment

Appeals of the BLM’s records of decision on the Leavitt and Alkali Creek reservoir projects may be submitted to the Interior Board of Land Appeals within 30-days. The ROD and other project information on the Leavitt Reservoir project is available at: https://go.usa.gov/xUsa7. For more information, contact the Cody Field Office at 307-578-5900 or blm_wy_cody_comments@blm.gov. The ROD and other project information on Alkali Creek Reservoir is available at https://go.usa.gov/xUsam. For more information, contact the Worland Field Office at 307-347-5100 or blm_wy_alkalicreekreservoireis@blm.gov.