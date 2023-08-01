It’s been more than 150 years since the Crow Tribe signed a treaty with the U.S. government guaranteeing its rights to hunt on “unoccupied” public lands in Wyoming, yet the issue continues to churn through the courts.

In the most recent ruling on July 24, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals punted a Crow Tribe case back to a lower-level Wyoming District Court saying it erred in not considering the tribe’s argument.

The District Court had tried to dodge the issue, saying it was without “power” to decide the tribe’s argument regarding whether the Bighorn National Forest was occupied land — and therefore whether the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has the ability to limit tribal hunting based on conservation necessity.

"While we believe that the Tenth Circuit could have resolved the merits, its remand to the District Court is not a setback, and we look forward to the opportunity to advance those arguments back before the District Court," said Wes Furlong, a senior staff attorney for the Native American Rights Fund, which represented the Crow Tribe in the case.

Yet the issue has already been settled by the U.S. Supreme Court in a 2019 decision.

The Supreme Court case, Herrera v. Wyoming, stemmed from a 2014 incident in which Crow Tribe member Clayvin Herrera and family members killed several elk during a prohibited winter hunt in Wyoming’s Bighorn National Forest, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. Herrera was cited after a game warden saw photos he posted on a website for hunters.

Herrera successfully argued that an 1868 treaty permitted Crow Tribe members to hunt “unoccupied” land — including the Bighorn National Forest — as part of the treaty’s exchange for giving up land in Montana and Wyoming.

Despite this ruling, in 2021 the Crow Tribe sought to vacate a 1995 decision made by the Tenth Circuit in another hunting case, Crow Tribe of Indians v. Repsis. In that case, the Tenth Circuit judges had ruled that when Wyoming became a state, the tribe’s hunting rights were extinguished. Repsis was a game warden at the time.

The tribe sought this most recent ruling out of fear that the Repsis case may arise as grounds to prosecute out-of-season tribal hunters under Wyoming game law — even though such an argument’s legal basis has been effectively overturned.

"Vacating the Repsis judgments would provide the Tribe with the finality it needs to be sure that the State cannot and will not use Repsis to prosecute tribal members," Furlong wrote in an email.

That’s because the Repsis decision, despite being repudiated in the nation’s highest court, was used against Herrera when his case was sent back to circuit court in Sheridan, Wyoming. A judge ruled in June 2020 that land in the national forest was occupied, and therefore under the conservation restrictions of the Game and Fish Department.

In 2022, an appellate court reversed the lower decision court’s decision, specifically saying the Crow tribal hunter could argue he was immune from prosecution under the 1868 treaty. Two months later, the state of Wyoming chose not to seek an appeal.

Although this issue may seem resolved, this year legislation was passed by the Wyoming House that would have authorized the governor to negotiate and enter into agreements with tribes concerning hunting, fishing, trapping and gathering rights and provide state government some rule-making authority.

The legislation was meant to proactively address off-reservation hunting rather than allow a future court decision to create Wyoming’s standard, the bill’s sponsor said in an initial hearing. Eastern Shoshone tribal members opposed the bill, saying it was negotiated without their knowledge.

A week later, the Senate voted down the measure by a vote of 8-23 in its third reading. The bill had passed the House with only one dissenting vote.

Furlong said for the state to argue that conservation of elk is necessary to regulate tribal hunting would be difficult to prove.

"The State’s regulation of treaty hunting must be absolutely necessary to protect the species from the imminence of extinction; it must be absolutely necessary to regulate treaty hunters for this purpose; and the regulation cannot discriminate against treaty hunters," he wrote in an email. "Any finding of conservation necessity must be re-evaluated regularly, to account for changing circumstances.

"As the Crow Tribe has demonstrated in these current proceedings, this circumstance does not exist, as the State of Wyoming has, for years, actively sought to decrease the total number of elk throughout the State and within the Big Horn National Forest."

This story has been updated with a comment from the Native American Rights Fund.