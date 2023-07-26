The Shoshone National Forest is proposing fee changes at sites across the forest, ranging from a low of $5 at some campgrounds to $75 at the Sunlight Rangers Cabin.

The public has through Oct. 31 to comment.

Currently, more than 70% of day-use sites, overnight camping sites, and other recreation sites are managed without user fees.

“We recognize how important these sites are to our visitors, local communities, and those who use the sites,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Kathleen Minor, in a statement. “The proposed fee increases will help us operate and maintain the sites to the level and quality people have come to expect as well as make the fees more consistent with other similar recreation sites throughout the state.”

The proposed fees by site and Ranger District are listed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/shoshone/home/?cid=fseprd1117448.

In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act which allows the Forest Service to retain revenue collected at certain recreation sites and use the funds locally to operate, maintain and improve the sites. Raising the revenue collected through recreation fees would help the forests improve infrastructure at campsites and hire additional recreation staff to clean sites, operate water systems and make necessary repairs, the agency said.

Any fee changes must be proposed and approved by a citizen’s advisory committee. Wyoming uses a Recreation Action Team (REACT) which is a group that represents a broad array of recreation interest groups to help ensure the Forest Service is proposing reasonable and publicly acceptable new fees and fee changes.

The public can email comments to ShoshoneCG@usda.gov.

Comments can also be provided online at https://usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=c6ccf2cf19e44e39995868ccf0ce70fc.

For additional information, visit the Shoshone National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone. Comment cards will also be provided at the district offices, campgrounds and Sunlight Rangers Cabin.

Oral comments must be provided in person at the Shoshone National Forest to Paul Rau during normal business hours (Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or by calling 307-578-5140 indicating you would like to provide comments on the proposed recreation fee changes.