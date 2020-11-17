Wyoming Game and Fish Commission rejects takeover of drug smuggler's ranch

When the feds gave Wyoming the property, it came with a memorandum of understanding that the land could only be used “for recreational or historic purposes or for the preservation of natural conditions.” The land also contains a 36-acre WGFD easement that allows access to the adjoining Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River.

John Kennedy, deputy director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, told the commission that the agency opposed the transfer. He noted that permanent public access to the land already exists, the habitat is conserved forever, the department already has cooperated to improve the site and that the agency has higher priorities.

“The current level of involvement … is what we prefer,” he said.

The lone commissioner to support the transfer was David Rael, of Cody. He said it didn’t make sense for the department to acquire other properties at considerable expense while not taking ownership of the free land in Park County.

“Why wouldn’t we take this if there’s not a huge maintenance cost?” he questioned. “To me it’s a no brainer.”