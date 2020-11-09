Wyoming Game and Fish sets meetings on elk feedgrounds, first phase of planning

Online public meetings have been scheduled in December to take input on Wyoming's elk feedgrounds amid the increasing threat of wildlife diseases like brucellosis and chronic wasting disease.

The series of virtual meetings is the first step in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's development of a long-term management plan.

“While there are benefits to feeding elk on feedgrounds there are also challenges,” said Brian Nesvik, director of Game and Fish, in a press release. “Game and Fish is preparing to develop a plan that will guide the long-term management of feedgrounds and the public’s voice on the issues is important.”

The second phase, tentatively planned for early 2021, will involve a public process that will formally provide input for the development of a long-term elk feedgrounds management plan.

“The purpose of the meetings is to give participants a well-rounded discussion of elk feedgrounds,” said Scott Edberg, deputy chief of the wildlife division. “Presentations will touch on the many different issues and considerations surrounding elk feedgrounds.”