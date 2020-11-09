Wyoming Game and Fish sets meetings on elk feedgrounds, first phase of planning

Online public meetings have been scheduled in December to take input on Wyoming's elk feedgrounds amid the increasing threat of wildlife diseases like brucellosis and chronic wasting disease.
The series of virtual meetings is the first step in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's development of a long-term management plan.
“While there are benefits to feeding elk on feedgrounds there are also challenges,” said Brian Nesvik, director of Game and Fish, in a press release. “Game and Fish is preparing to develop a plan that will guide the long-term management of feedgrounds and the public’s voice on the issues is important.”
The second phase, tentatively planned for early 2021, will involve a public process that will formally provide input for the development of a long-term elk feedgrounds management plan.
“The purpose of the meetings is to give participants a well-rounded discussion of elk feedgrounds,” said Scott Edberg, deputy chief of the wildlife division. “Presentations will touch on the many different issues and considerations surrounding elk feedgrounds.”
Anyone interested in the future of elk feedgrounds management is encouraged to attend one of the four upcoming virtual public meetings. Participants must register in advance of the meetings, and once registered, will be sent a confirmation email with a link to join the meeting.
Meetings are planned for: Tuesday, Dec. 1 – 5-8 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 2 – 1-4 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 2 – 6-9 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 3 – 4-7 p.m.
The same presentations will be shown at each meeting, so there is no need to attend more than one. To register log on to: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gAePs3sCS1Kh4fRtDGGWMA
At each meeting the public will hear presentations from Game and Fish including an overview of elk feedgrounds in Wyoming, current wildlife disease concerns, including the potential for CWD, and current brucellosis management on feedgrounds. Participants will also hear from federal partners on their role in the feeding of elk in western Wyoming.
There will be time for questions and answers after each presentation and brief public comments. A presentation recording will be available on the Game and Fish Elk Feedground Public Collaborative Process website by Dec. 10 for those unable to attend a live meeting. Upon completion of each virtual meeting, participants will be emailed an online comment form with questions to collect feedback. Written comments will be accepted through Jan. 8, 2021.
“Everyone is encouraged to provide their thoughts in writing using the online form to ensure they are received and considered,” Edberg said.
