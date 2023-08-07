A man was injured in an Aug. 5 grizzly bear attack while working in the Shoshone National Forest northwest of Dubois, Wyoming Game and Fish reported on Monday.

After receiving first-aid from first responders the individual was flown to the hospital for further treatment.

The man sustained injuries when he encountered a single grizzly bear at close range while conducting survey work in the Sheridan Creek drainage. He was able to leave the scene after the encounter and called 911. Fremont County Sheriff’s office and an ambulance responded, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department was notified.

With the use of a drone, Game and Fish personnel surveyed the scene and surrounding area and found no sign of the bear that afternoon.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, based on the initial information this appears to be a sudden, surprise encounter with a grizzly bear at close range. The incident occurred too quickly for the individual to deploy bear spray, and once the bear made contact the man dropped and covered his head and neck and did not fight back. The bear left the area after the encounter.

The wounds sustained by the victim and behavior of the bear are indicative of an “aggressive defensive” encounter at close range. Due to the surprise nature of the encounter, there are currently no further management actions planned.

To learn about grizzly bears in Wyoming and how to avoid conflicts, visit the Bear Wise Wyoming webpage.