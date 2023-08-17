An adult male grizzly bear that was captured for livestock depredation on private land northwest of Thermopolis, Wyoming, was captured and relocated on Aug. 15.

The bear was relocated to the Five Mile Creek drainage about 5 miles from the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park. Earlier this month, a female grizzly was relocated to the same drainage after it was captured for eating cattle northwest of Cody.

The decision to move the bear was made after consultation between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Bears are relocated in accordance with state and federal law and regulation. Game and Fish is required to update the public whenever a bear is relocated.

Grizzly bear relocation is a management tool large carnivore biologists use to minimize conflicts between humans and grizzly bears.

Capture is necessary when other deterrents or preventative options are exhausted or unattainable. Once the animal is captured, all circumstances are taken into account when determining if the individual should be relocated. If relocation is warranted, a site is determined by considering the age, sex and type of conflict the bear was involved in as well as potential human activity nearby.

Grizzly bears are only relocated into the recovery zone or adjacent areas.

Bears that are considered a threat to human safety are not relocated. In some cases, a bear may be removed from the population if it cannot be relocated successfully.

Game and Fish continues to stress the importance of the public’s responsibility in bear management and the importance of keeping all attractants such as food, garbage, horse feed and bird seed unavailable to bears. Reducing attractants reduces human-bear conflicts, and in some cases, relocations.

For more information, log on to https://wgfd.wyo.gov/bear-wise-wyoming.