Wyoming home built on BLM land decades ago prompts sale

In an unusual situation, the Bureau of Land Management’s Buffalo, Wyoming, office is proposing to sell a small portion of land to a family whose relatives accidentally built on federal property more than 60 years ago.
“I don’t think the instance itself is that common,” said Brad Purdy, public affairs specialist with the BLM’s Wyoming State Office.
The agency is taking comments on an environmental assessment outlining the proposed sale, in part because the deal requires the BLM to amend its Resource Management Plan. Comments will be taken through May 7.
Sale
Under the proposal, 1.13 acres of public land will be sold at a fair market value — $555 — to William and Bonnie Ross “to resolve an inadvertent occupancy trespass,” according to the EA. The property is located two miles north of Kaycee, Wyoming, in Johnson County.
“It’s not something that was intentional on their part,” Purdy said.
The other options considered were to lease the property on a three-year renewable deal. But, that option, along with removing the dwellings and rehabilitating the land, was dismissed. A land exchange was also considered, but it made no sense given the small amount of property and the time and money it would cost to go through the process.
Old mistake
The problem dates back to 1960 when Jack and Pearl Ross built a home and outbuildings on the BLM land that is adjacent to 52 acres they owned. William and Bonnie Ross took possession of the land in 1999.
According to the EA, the home was built on BLM land due to an “incorrect cadastral survey which led to the fence alignment not being on the legal boundary.” The error wasn’t recognized until 2013 when a BLM employee noticed the problem while using GPS to monitor range allotments on the adjoining federal land.
Next door to the Ross property is 2,500 acres of BLM land, but the private dwelling does not block recreational access, the agency wrote.
“All home site improvements are less than 100 feet within the public land, which would be difficult to discern without a GPS,” according to the EA. “A BLM cadastral survey in response to the trespass identification discerned that the original survey was incorrect.”
Plan update
Because the land wasn’t identified for sale in the BLM’s Resource Management Plan, the document has to be updated if the proposed sale is approved. When the plan was written in 2015, the Ross land was not one of those identified for “disposal through exchange or sale.”
“We have to follow our own rules,” Purdy said. “We don’t do these kinds of things arbitrarily.”
Direct sales, while unusual, aren’t without precedent, according to the BLM. To ensure the best interest of the public is served, only the smallest increment would be sold as part of BLM’s “good neighbor policy.”
The proposed Land Use Amendment and land disposal information is posted on the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/1504398/510.