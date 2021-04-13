Wyoming home built on BLM land decades ago prompts sale

Old mistake

The problem dates back to 1960 when Jack and Pearl Ross built a home and outbuildings on the BLM land that is adjacent to 52 acres they owned. William and Bonnie Ross took possession of the land in 1999.

According to the EA, the home was built on BLM land due to an “incorrect cadastral survey which led to the fence alignment not being on the legal boundary.” The error wasn’t recognized until 2013 when a BLM employee noticed the problem while using GPS to monitor range allotments on the adjoining federal land.

Next door to the Ross property is 2,500 acres of BLM land, but the private dwelling does not block recreational access, the agency wrote.

“All home site improvements are less than 100 feet within the public land, which would be difficult to discern without a GPS,” according to the EA. “A BLM cadastral survey in response to the trespass identification discerned that the original survey was incorrect.”

Plan update

Because the land wasn’t identified for sale in the BLM’s Resource Management Plan, the document has to be updated if the proposed sale is approved. When the plan was written in 2015, the Ross land was not one of those identified for “disposal through exchange or sale.”