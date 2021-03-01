Wyoming lab can now test for deadly rabbit disease

CHEYENNE — Wyoming wildlife managers have a new tool to monitor the presence of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2, which can be fatal in wild and domestic rabbits, hares and pikas.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Laboratory is now equipped to perform a rapid DNA test that reveals the presence of RHDV2 in tissue samples. The ability to quickly test samples enables Game and Fish and the Wyoming state veterinarian to learn more about the spread of the disease.

Hank Edwards, Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory supervisor, said that performing the test in-house is an important step for monitoring Wyoming’s rabbit population health.

“Before, each rabbit sample had to be sent out for testing, which took up to three days to hear the results. Now, the Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory can process results in a couple hours,” Edwards said.

The timeliness is a boost to an ongoing effort to test rabbits submitted by the public. Beginning in July, Game and Fish asked people to keep a lookout for dead rabbits in their yards, rural property and other outdoor areas and call Game and Fish if finding a carcass. As a result of the public’s diligence, the department has confirmed the presence of the disease in Laramie and Albany counties.

