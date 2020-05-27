Wyoming side of Beartooth Scenic Byway scheduled to open Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wyoming side of the Beartooth Pass is scheduled to open on Friday, providing motorists access between Red Lodge and Cooke City via Highway 212.

“Park crews are still on schedule to complete their plowing for opening on May 29,” according to Linda Veress, Yellowstone public information specialist.

Access to the road will come just a few days before Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said he would consider reopening the state’s three entrances to Yellowstone National Park, one of which — the Northeast Entrance — is just west of Cooke City. Bullock has hinted those gates could be opened by Monday, June 1.

The Wyoming side of the Beartooth Pass is plowed free of snow by Yellowstone crews under a unique agreement. Wyoming does not claim ownership of the road. Attempts by the Park Service to get Wyoming to adopt the mountain highway have failed.

The Montana Department of Transportation dedicates a crew to plow its side of the pass every spring. The Montana side opened to Vista Point on Friday, May 22, only to be closed on Saturday following a snowstorm.