Wyoming ski resorts close for season amid COVID-19 spread

JACKSON, Wyo. — Three of Wyoming's busiest ski resorts have closed for the season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Snow King Mountain Resort and Grand Targhee resort all shut down starting Monday.
All three are in Teton County in northwestern Wyoming. The announcements Sunday followed a storm that dumped 2 feet of snow in the area.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and nearby Grand Targhee plan to offer aid to employees affected by the early shutdown. The resorts typically remain open until well into April but many ski resorts in the Western U.S. resorts are closing amid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort announced Friday it would stop running its famous gondola lift starting Saturday, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports.
Jackson Hole Aerial Tram's enclosed, red gondola can hold as many as 100 people at a time.
Wyoming officials on Sunday recommended closing all public schools in Wyoming effective immediately.
Three people in Wyoming have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three weeks to six weeks to recover.