Wyoming ski resorts close for season amid COVID-19 spread

Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught near Shannon ramp and by Pond 4 where the ice is accessible. Small green, yellow or orange jigs tipped with maggots or wooly buggers seem to be working best. There is still some fishable ice on the north end, but the south end by the Silos has a lot of open water and accessing the ice from shore can be difficult. Ice conditions have been reported as 6 inches at Shannon, 8 inches at Duck Creek, 9 inches at the Silos and closer to the Ponds there is 8 inches. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena