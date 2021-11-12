Wyoming survey searches for winter ticks

Now in the second year of field surveys, Koser hasn’t drawn any definitive conclusions. One theory he’s investigating is that winter ticks will fare better with less snow. In particular, when the snowpack melts off earlier, tick eggs and larvae will survive better.

But some of Koser’s scientific peers are looking into alternative hypotheses. One is that drought — made more likely due to climate change — will hit tick populations hard by desiccating eggs and larvae and causing them to die. Perhaps that will counteract positive effects from the loss of snow cover, he said.

The process of looking for winter ticks out in the environment is slow, steady and methodical. Last fall Koser and his collaborators walked more than 22 miles a month and found over 7,000 winter ticks. They were most numerous in grassland, but the researchers also found good numbers dwelling in non-willow shrubs and willows.