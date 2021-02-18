Wyoming wildlife forensics scientist retires after helping agencies solve crimes

The hunters tried to shoo the bear away. When it wouldn’t leave, they shot the bruin and called a warden to report the incident. The warden confiscated the bear and questioned the hunters about the elk. An informant later told the warden they didn’t have the right tag to shoot the elk. So the warden searched until he found the kill site in the restricted hunting area.

The dead bear was stored in an agency freezer. Using blood and tissue from the bear’s claws, Hawk was able to tie the elk in the men’s pickup to the illegal kill site. That provided the warden with enough evidence to link the hunters to the crime scene. With a search warrant he confiscated the elk head which then could be tied to the other evidence. The poachers ended up paying more than $16,000 in fines.

“That was probably one of my favorite cases because it was so unique and different,” Hawk said.

Other unusual cases included bear attacks, where humans were the victims and animals were the assailants. In those cases the lab could determine whether a captured bear was the one that mauled the human or not.

Over time, such analysis has become easier with smaller amounts of evidence as the technology has gotten better, she explained. In one case where a pronghorn was poached, she was able to tie the man to the crime scene with only one hair.