Wyoming wolf poacher nabbed through DNA evidence

“Instead of calling the authorities,” Bunner said, “I took the wolf.”

He cut off its GPS tracking collar, tossed it 2 to 3 feet off the north shoulder of the road, loaded up the carcass and set off for the four-plus-hour drive back to Casper. He skinned wolf 1080M and salted the hide, otherwise discarding the animal’s remains save for its skull.

At 2:56 p.m., after lying motionless for five hours, the collar entered into “mortality mode.” Contract pilot Mark Packila, overflying the area two days later, picked up that signal, didn’t see the carcass and sent word to the state that there was a cut wolf collar somewhere near the road at Skull Creek Meadows.

Game and Fish wolf biologist Ken Mills went to retrieve it two days later. There wasn’t much to go on.

“It snowed in the meantime, so it was buried,” Mills said. “Any sort of evidence directly at the site wasn’t available, outside of the collar and the data that was on it.”

When it comes to wolf poaching, most of the time that would have been the end of it. Mills filled out a mortality form four days after Bunner would have squeezed off his shot, marking the “illegal” box. In the remarks he jotted: “Only collar found, no carcass.”