Wyoming's Willow Creek Trail network upgraded

The newly renovated Willow Creek Trail network awaits anyone looking to sled, snowshoe, Nordic ski, ride fat-tire bikes and more this winter in southwestern Wyoming.
Seven looped trails between two mountains on the Continental Divide on the Shoshone National Forest allow visitors to take in the majestic South Pass.
The 10-mile trail network traverses along the edges of meadows, Willow Creek, through aspen and conifer trees winding around large granite outcroppings. The area offers a less crowded, rustic experience.
In 2010, the Willow Creek area was identified to provide a wider variety of winter uses to serve the Lander, Wyoming, community to complement the existing Nordic skiing opportunities offered nearby. Over the past 15 years the trail network became degraded and navigational signs were missing or worn.
This past summer, trail crews from the Wyoming and Montana Conservation Corps worked alongside Shoshone National Forest employees to improve access, navigation aids and trail conditions for recreationists and winter grooming activities.
Much of the work was made possible by the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund, which covered the rental of mechanized equipment and helped speed up the project. All of the necessary work was completed within a month thanks to the help of volunteers.
While the focus of this project was to improve trail conditions for winter use, the public will be able to enjoy these trail upgrades year-round.
The site is located about 33 miles southwest of Lander. Take Highway 287 south out of town, in about nine miles stay right at the junction and continue on Highway 28 traveling toward South Pass.