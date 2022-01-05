Wyoming's Willow Creek Trail network upgraded

The newly renovated Willow Creek Trail network awaits anyone looking to sled, snowshoe, Nordic ski, ride fat-tire bikes and more this winter in southwestern Wyoming.

Seven looped trails between two mountains on the Continental Divide on the Shoshone National Forest allow visitors to take in the majestic South Pass.

The 10-mile trail network traverses along the edges of meadows, Willow Creek, through aspen and conifer trees winding around large granite outcroppings. The area offers a less crowded, rustic experience.

In 2010, the Willow Creek area was identified to provide a wider variety of winter uses to serve the Lander, Wyoming, community to complement the existing Nordic skiing opportunities offered nearby. Over the past 15 years the trail network became degraded and navigational signs were missing or worn.

This past summer, trail crews from the Wyoming and Montana Conservation Corps worked alongside Shoshone National Forest employees to improve access, navigation aids and trail conditions for recreationists and winter grooming activities.