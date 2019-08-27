The Montana State Parks Foundation is publishing a weekly showcase of Montana State Parks' 55 properties.
This week's featured state park is Yellow Bay on the eastern shore of Flathead Lake.
Yellow Bay is in the heart of the famous Montana sweet cherry orchards. Cherry blossoms color the hillsides during spring. In the summer, cherries can be purchased at nearby roadside stands or U-Pick orchards. The park includes Yellow Bay Creek, shaded campsites, a boat ramp, a dock, and a wide, gravelly beach for accessing the lake.
Among the site's attractions are boating, lake trout fishing, water skiing, bird watching, swimming, camping, and scuba diving. The park is 15 acres in size at an elevation of 2,907 feet.
There are flush and vault toilets, a group day-use area, pedestal grills, picnic tables, trash cans, and drinking water. No open fires are allowed, only charcoal. There is a 14-day camping limit during a 30-day period.
A joint state/tribal fishing license is required at this site. The campground is open May 1 through Sept. 30.
There is a golf course nearby in Polson, as well as three museums.
Fees are charged for camping and day use.
Regardless of the water level, boaters can typically launch their boats at Yellow Bay due to the steepness of its ramp.
There are five tent campsites at Yellow Bay, but they are first-come, first-served, so be sure to arrive early to claim your spot. Yellow Bay Creek flows through the park near the campsites, providing a peaceful sound to fall asleep to.
The Montana State Parks Foundation helps fund work at parks, for more information log on to www.montanastateparksfoundation.org.