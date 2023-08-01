A trail west of West Yellowstone has reopened after being closed following the July 22 grizzly bear mauling death of a Kansas woman.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest's Hebgen Lake Ranger District lifted the Buttermilk area closure on Tuesday after attempts to capture or locate the grizzly sow believed responsible was unsuccessful.

Killed in the attack was 48-year-old Amie Adamson of Derby, Kansas. She was killed while running or hiking alone on a forest trail about 8 miles west of Yellowstone National Park, officials said. The bear was traveling with one or more cubs, and officials believe it struck Adamson during a surprise encounter before fleeing the area.

Given the incident’s proximity to campgrounds, residences, and the high volume of recreationists in the area, visitors are reminded to take precautions in bear country, including:

• Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.

• Travel in groups whenever possible and make noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.

• Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If you come across a carcass leave the area immediately and report it to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks or the Custer Gallatin Forest.

• Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

• If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Leave the area when it is safe to do so.

For more information on bear safety and details regarding the food storage order log on to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/custergallatin. For additional information contact the Hebgen Lake Ranger District at 406=823-6961.