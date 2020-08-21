Yellowstone bans backcountry fires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yellowstone National Park enacted fire restrictions on Friday as very high fire danger enveloped the region.

The park is prohibiting charcoal or wood fire campfires in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings.

Portable gas stoves and lanterns are permitted in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet.

Smoking is prohibited in the backcountry and on all trails, except immediately adjacent to the provided fire ring in designated campsites or within a 3-foot-diameter area barren of all flammable material (e.g. standing in water, on a boat).

In the frontcountry and developed areas smoking is permitted only in an enclosed vehicle; a single-family dwelling; a developed campground; a day-use picnic area; within a 3-foot-diameter area that is cleared.

There is no restriction on campfires in designated fire rings in frontcountry developed campgrounds (Madison, Canyon, Bridge Bay, Grant Village) and day-use picnic areas. All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

