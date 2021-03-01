Yellowstone begins plowing as winter transitions to spring

Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin to close to oversnow travel on March 7 to allow spring plowing to begin.

All oversnow travel will end for the season on March 15 at 9 p.m. Weather permitting, some park roads will reopen to automobile travel on April 16 at 8 a.m.

The road closure dates (gates close at 9 p.m.) are: March 7, Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris; March 9, Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village; March 14, Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge; March 15, all remaining groomed roads .

Some visitor services will also be closed, including:

• At Mammoth Hot Springs, the hotel and cabins, Gift Shop, Ski Shop, and food services will close March 1. The Mammoth Campground, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, Medical Clinic, and self-serve fuel pumps stay open all year.

• At Old Faithful, the Bear Den Gift Shop and Geyser Grill will close March 15.

• Warming hut closure dates range between March 1 and March 15.

