The restoration of bison in Yellowstone National Park — since their near total extermination in the 1800s — is a national environmental and conservation success story.

But managing the species today in cooperation with tribal, federal, state and NGO partners means the park’s draft management plan cannot solve the many problems facing our national mammal, said Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly on Monday.

“There are a lot of opinions on bison management,” he said, speaking during a webinar. “Some want unlimited bison in the park. Some want far fewer bison. And we’re trying to strike a balance, and really, in many ways, solidify progress that’s been made over the last two decades plus.

“I think this plan does that.”

The public has another chance to hear the park’s presentation on its draft Bison Management Plan Environmental Impact Statement, and to ask questions of staff during a 4 p.m. webinar on Tuesday, Aug. 29, by logging on to bit.ly/YellowstoneBisonEIS2. Staff members also stressed they are willing to talk to anyone interested about the draft plan.

Comments on the draft are being taken through Sept. 25. The park expects to have a final plan out by next summer.

A spokesman for Gov. Greg Gianforte said he has requested an extension of the comment period out to 60 days.

Proposals

In its draft EIS, the park has outlined three possible bison management alternatives.

Alternative 1: The Park Service would maintain a population range of bison similar to the last two decades (3,500 to 5,000 bison after calving), continue to balance populations in the park by using culling and hunting opportunities outside the park, increase the number of brucellosis-free bison relocated to tribal lands via the Bison Conservation Transfer Program (BCTP), and work with the state of Montana to manage brucellosis to keep the disease from spreading to cattle.

Yellowstone bison are not allowed to roam freely outside the park in Montana. Instead, they are confined to what’s referred to as tolerance zones bordering the west and north sides of the park. Bison are the only wildlife species in Montana managed by the Department of Livestock because of the risk of them transmitting brucellosis. Elk in the region also carry the disease but are managed by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks and are free-roaming, although monitored.

Alternative 2: Bison would be managed within a population range of about 3,500 to 6,000 animals after calving with an emphasis on using the transfer program to restore bison to tribal lands and tribal treaty hunting outside the park to regulate numbers.

Alternative 3: The Park Service would rely on natural selection, bison dispersal, and public and tribal hunting in Montana as the primary tools to regulate numbers, which would likely range from 3,500 to 7,000 or more animals after calving.

Critics

Bison conservation advocates have criticized the plan for not going far enough.

“The park’s plan represents a piecemeal approach to wild bison management that entrenches the status quo, at a time when we must be acting in a holistic manner,” said James Holt, Buffalo Field Campaign’s executive director, in a statement. “Moving from a policy of slaughter to a policy of domestication doesn’t protect their long-term viability. Intensified human handling and removal called for in the alternatives will have a continued negative impact on their wild characteristics.”

BFC board member Dallas Gudgell wrote in an email that management of Yellowstone bison is “fractured” because the Park Service and Forest Service do not work together across the landscape for the benefit of the species.

“All alternatives further entrench the status quo of severe government management of populations inside the park. Inside the park only,” Gudgell said. “This type of siloed management cannot integrate science-based biological realities across the entire ecosystem. We believe we must have true holistic management across the entire Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem when it comes to buffalo and their ability to access their historical migratory habits within the entire bioregion.”

Roam Free Nation, which was critical of this past winter’s record-high tribal bison hunting harvest, said continued reliance on such “lethal management” frustrates the park’s attempts to rely on natural selection in managing the population.

The group also referred to the transfer program as domestication and relocation that “needs to stop.”

“Wild buffalo need to be free to roam, like deer, elk, and all other wildlife species,” the group stated on its website.

10k withdrawn

Roam Free Nation questioned why an earlier park proposal to allow bison to expand to a population of 10,000 was withdrawn from the draft EIS, accusing the agency of “caving to threats made by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte who said he would sue the park if the population wasn’t driven down to the cattle industry’s” proposed population of 3,000 animals.

Sholly pointed to the past winter’s heavy bison migration into the Gardiner Basin, north of the park, as one reason the population limit was modified. Going into the winter there were about 6,000 bison in the park, about 4,000 of which migrated into the basin after heavy November snow and cold weather.

“There simply is not the winter habitat to support those high numbers, even if there is the summer habitat for those high numbers,” Sholly said. “I get it. Many, many people want to see more bison. These normally aren’t people that are having to manage bison, and so there’s got to be a balance in there.

“Just as I don’t think 3,000 or less is a good way forward, at this particular point in time, I don’t feel that 10,000 – even if the park can support them in the summer – is a good idea considering what we have to work with and what we want to be cognizant of in managing this issue outside the park, especially in the winter.”

Sholly said the Park Service will also be working with the eight tribes allowed to hunt bison outside the park to ensure the animals can move beyond the border, where a firing-line atmosphere exists, to spread out hunting.

“I think we had roughly 1,200 harvested this year, most of that in the north, but there were substantial numbers of bison in the tolerance zone throughout the winter that were not harvested as well,” Sholly said.

“What we want to try to do also is get the bison more conditioned to getting into the tolerance zone in the winter and not getting shot right on the boundary, which forces them back into the park.”

Yellowstone Center for Resources Chief, Jennifer Carpenter, said the agency is also working with its partners to address the issue of gut piles left on the landscape from hunter kills. In March, federal, state and tribal partners helped clean up the mess by hauling off a 14-foot trailer and three dumpsters full of bison entrails, hides and bones.

Incremental

Since 2000, when the Inter-Agency Bison Management Plan was created as a resolution to the state of Montana’s lawsuit against Yellowstone regarding bison, progress has been made in managing the large mammals, Sholly noted. Back then, the area where bison could roam outside of Yellowstone into Montana was smaller, more animals were shipped to slaughter and hazed. Hunting was by a select few.

Now eight tribes exercise their treaty rights to hunt bison in Montana and shipments to slaughter have been lessened in place of more live bison being transferred to tribes.

“We’ve made significant changes together. Incremental changes, but cumulatively that paradigm that was identified in 2000 was never really implemented or followed if you look at the numbers,” Sholly said. “And most of the controversy around this plan is based on population numbers … and means of controlling that population.”