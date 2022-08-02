 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yellowstone Bowmen shoot set for Sunday, Aug. 7

Archery
Brett French

The Yellowstone Bowmen will hold its August shoot on Sunday, Aug. 7, at its range west of Laurel.

The cost is $15 for adults 18 and older, $25 for couples and $12 for ages 13 to 17. Youngsters ages 12 and under can participate for free. Registration will be held between 7 and 10 a.m.

Competitors will take aim at a minimum of 20 targets with two rounds and one arrow per target. 

For more information contact Bill Holland at 780-0353 or Flo Yaeger at 628-4727. Information is also available on the Yellowstone Bowmen website.

If the weather is bad the shoot will be canceled. 

