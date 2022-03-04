 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yellowstone Bowmen shoot set for Sunday, March 13

Archery
Brett French

The Yellowstone Bowmen will hold its Froze to Death Shoot on Sunday, March 13, at its range west of Laurel.

The cost is $15 for adults 18 and older, $25 for couples and $12 for ages 13 to 17. Youngsters ages 12 and under can participate for free. Registration will be held between 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Competitors will take aim at a minimum of 20 targets with two rounds and one arrow per target. Range finders will be allowed and no concessions will be available.

For more information contact Bill Holland at 780-0353 or Flo Yaeger at 628-4727. Information is also available on the Yellowstone Bowmen website.

If the weather is bad the shoot will be canceled. 

