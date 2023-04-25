The Yellowstone Bowman Archery Club will hold an archery shoot on April 30 at the range west of Laurel, weather permitting.

Registration is from 7:30 to 11 a.m. The cost is $15 for adults over age 18, $25 for couples, $12 for youths 13-17 and free for those 12 and younger.

Archers will take aim at 15 targets, with two rounds and one arrow each round.

To find the range, turn onto Benedict Gulch Road from old Highway 10. Cross the ditch and immediately turn left into the green gate.

For more information call Bill Holland at 406-780-0353 or Flo Yaeger at 406-628-4727 or log on to www.yellowstonebowmen.com.