Yellowstone Club gets approval to make snow from recycled wastewater

Excessive nutrients in streams can lead to algae and water quality issues.

The Yellowstone Club will likely roll out the new system in fall 2022, going into winter 2023, Chandler said. Some initial construction on the project is expected to begin next summer.

Using the new system will increase the cost of snowmaking by about 15% to 20%, Chandler said.

The DEQ requires the Yellowstone Club to monitor wastewater for E. coli prior to snowmaking, monitor the snow for chlorine levels and check nearby creeks for nutrients, ammonia and chlorophyll A.

That won’t be a significant increase in effort, as the club already does some monitoring, Chandler said.

The club also already uses reclaimed wastewater to irrigate its golf courses.

“We already have monitoring in place for other irrigation applications, but we’ll be doing a little more,” he said.

About 80% of the treated wastewater used for the project will come from the Big Sky County Water and Sewer District, and another 20% would come from the Yellowstone Club’s own wastewater treatment plant, according to the Yellowstone Club.