Yellowstone filmmakers weigh in on judge's ruling halting fees for commercial filming

“I expect there will be further guidance coming out,” said Livingston-based cinematographer Dawson Dunning. “For now, we just have to follow the general rules.”

Fees

For his part, Landis said he never minded paying the fee to Yellowstone, which now costs $300 a year. That price goes up for a larger crew. A day-use fee of $150 for three or more people is tacked on and increases based on the number of people in the crew. An additional fee of $65 an hour has been charged if the group was required to have a Park Service monitor when filming near roads or thermal areas. That can get expensive, Landis said, especially in winter when travel is difficult and slow.

The fees also applied to commercial still photographers and group photographic tours. Money raised from the fees stayed with the park.

“For me, it’s very cheap to have the privilege to film here every day,” Landis said. “If I had to film in 10 parks, it could become a burden.”

Landis also said the permit acted as an “axe over the head” of filmmakers and photographers who, if they violated park regulations like approaching wildlife too closely, could be booted.