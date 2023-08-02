Despite intensive efforts to eradicate nonnative brook trout in Yellowstone National Park's Soda Butte Creek, the fish have reappeared.

In 2016, after the second year of using a poison to kill brook trout in the stream that feeds into the popular Lamar River fishery, the Park Service in cooperation with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Custer Gallatin National Forest declared the stream brook trout-free.

Park officials are uncertain how the fish have returned, whether it was from an isolated population that found its way into the stream, or if someone deliberately and illegally planted the fish.

With the discovery of brook trout in the stream seven years later, the Park Service is moving quickly to try and kill the fish once again. Speed is important since brook trout spawn in the fall.

"If not addressed this month, brook trout will quickly displace native Yellowstone cutthroat trout and eventually invade the entire Lamar River watershed, threatening the largest remaining riverine population of Yellowstone cutthroat trout in existence," the Park Service wrote in a press release.

To that end, Soda Butte Creek will be closed Aug. 14-18, from the park boundary at the Northeast Entrance to Ice Box Canyon. Warm Creek and Soda Butte Creek picnic areas will also be closed for project staging.

Biologists will apply rotenone to the water to kill all fish in the downstream section. Prior to that, native Yellowstone cutthroat trout will be captured from Soda Butte Creek and held for replanting.

"Cutthroat trout are the only trout species native to the park," the Park Service noted. "They are the most ecologically important fish of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and are highly regarded by anglers. Genetically pure Yellowstone cutthroat trout populations have declined throughout their natural range in the Intermountain West, succumbing to competition with and predation by nonnative fish species, a loss of genetic integrity through hybridization, habitat degradation and predation."