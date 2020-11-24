Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Glacier see record October visitation

Whether it was because of the coronavirus pandemic, mild weather, or people out of work seeking solace in the outdoors, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks saw their busiest Octobers ever.

Yellowstone hosted more than 360,000 tourists, up 110% from 2019 when winter came early. The old record for October, set in 2015, was more than 252,000 visitors.

Likewise, Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone’s adjoining neighbor to the south, saw more than 351,000 tourists in October, up 88% from 2019. Grand Teton’s record October visitation occurred in 2018 with more than 207,000 visitors.

To the north, Glacier National Park also recorded a big jump in October visitation despite the closure of its east entrances. Glacier recorded more than 125,000 tourists compared to 78,000 in 2018 and an average of about 85,000 over the past three years.

So far in 2020, Yellowstone has hosted 3.74 million tourists, down only 6% from the same period last year despite a delayed opening this spring due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The park was closed for health and safety reasons on March 24. The park’s two Wyoming entrances opened on May 18 and three Montana entrances opened on June 1.

