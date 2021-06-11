 Skip to main content
Yellowstone hits another record with highest May visitation ever recorded
Yellowstone hits another record with highest May visitation ever recorded

Cars back up at Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance in this June 2017 photo.

 Brett French

Yellowstone National Park set another record for visitation with May seeing an 11% increase in tourism. 

"I think it's going to be the busiest visitation year on record for Yellowstone National Park," park Superintendent Cam Sholly said on Tuesday. 

As background for how quickly visitation is climbing, Sholly noted that it took from 1872 to 1947 — 75 years — for the park to hit a million visitors in a year. Then the pace picked up. Only 18 years later, in 1965, the park hit 2 million visitors. In 1992 visitation rose to 3 million. By 2015 park tourism reached the 4 million mark before peaking at 4.2 million in 2016, the year of the National Park Service's centennial. 

"One of the unintended consequences of COVID, if you think of last year, we had departments closed for two months, we had no international travel ... and we had a lot of domestic trepidation around traveling," he said. "This year there was no closure, international travel started to pick up and there is no trepidation about domestic travel."

Even with the pandemic last year, Yellowstone saw its second-busiest August and then record-setting high visitation in September and October. Now this year, with April and May setting new highs, Sholly said it is incredibly important for the Park Service to work with its partners to develop "viable strategies" for managing increasing visitation in the park.

Yellowstone National Park has unveiled "The Electric Driverless Demonstration at Yellowstone," or T.E.D.D.Y., an automated shuttle test that could one day be expanded to reduce traffic in popular areas of Yellowstone and other parks.

One of those strategies is being tested this summer — an autonomous electric shuttle. Two eight-passenger vehicles have been deployed at Canyon Village to see if they might provide an alternative for moving people short distances in national parks.

With the help of a record-setting Memorial Day weekend, May 2021 will enter the books as hosting 483,159 visitors. So far this year the park has seen more than 658,000 recreation visits, up 14% from 2019 and tracking well ahead of 2016's record-setting visitation.

Summer is Yellowstone's busiest season with millions of visitors in June, July and August prompting the park's staff to urge tourists to plan ahead, expect crowding, recreate responsibly and take precautions to protect the park.

The news on increasing visitation also comes in the wake of one Yellowstone hiker being mauled by a grizzly bear and a video showing a grizzly charging a park bear management technician as he attempted to move tourists back who were too close to the animal.

Cashing in on Grand Teton

Even with the pandemic slowing visitation, Grand Teton National Park hosted 3.3 million visitors who spent more than $598 million in communities near the park.

The figure comes from an analysis conducted by the National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey.

The spending supported almost 8,200 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the regional economy of $754 million, the report calculated.

In Yellowstone National Park, last year's 3.8 million visitors accounted for $444 million in spending that created 6,110 jobs. The regional impact from visitor pulling out their wallets was calculated at more than $560 million.

Glacier National Park's 1.6 million visitors spent more than $203 million to create more than 3,000 jobs and a regional impact of $287 million.

Nationwide the report counted $14.5 billion of direct spending by more than 237 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. The spending supported 234,000 jobs nationally; 194,400 of those jobs are found in gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was estimated at $28.6 billion.

Lodging and restaurants accounted for the bulk of spending, followed by recreation industries.

