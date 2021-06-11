Yellowstone hits another record with highest May visitation ever recorded

Yellowstone National Park set another record for visitation with May seeing an 11% increase in tourism.

"I think it's going to be the busiest visitation year on record for Yellowstone National Park," park Superintendent Cam Sholly said on Tuesday.

As background for how quickly visitation is climbing, Sholly noted that it took from 1872 to 1947 — 75 years — for the park to hit a million visitors in a year. Then the pace picked up. Only 18 years later, in 1965, the park hit 2 million visitors. In 1992 visitation rose to 3 million. By 2015 park tourism reached the 4 million mark before peaking at 4.2 million in 2016, the year of the National Park Service's centennial.

"One of the unintended consequences of COVID, if you think of last year, we had departments closed for two months, we had no international travel ... and we had a lot of domestic trepidation around traveling," he said. "This year there was no closure, international travel started to pick up and there is no trepidation about domestic travel."