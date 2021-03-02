Yellowstone moves 3 campgrounds to reservation system

Beginning on March 24, visitors will be able to make advance reservations at three additional campgrounds in Yellowstone National Park.
Campgrounds that will change from first-come, first-served to the advance reservation system are Mammoth, Slough Creek and a portion of Pebble Creek — all in the northern region of the park.
Reservations will go live on Recreation.gov starting March 24 at 8 a.m. Mountain Standard Time. Visitors will be able to book campsites up to six months in advance. Campgrounds are expected to fill quickly once sites are made available.
The new system is in response to public requests for a reservation system at park campgrounds, according to a Yellowstone press release.
The ability to make reservations will enable visitors to plan their trips ahead of time and provide assurance that they will have a campsite upon arrival.
About half (41%) of Yellowstone’s campsites managed by the NPS will be placed on the reservation system and the rest will remain first-come, first-served. For visitors who arrive without reservations, the park will have two and a half campgrounds operating on a first-come, first-served basis. However, reservations (where available) are highly encouraged since campgrounds fill each day, often before noon.
Advance reservations are currently available at Bridge Bay, Madison, Canyon and Grant Village campgrounds, and Fishing Bridge RV Park which are operated by concessionaire Yellowstone National Park Lodges. Visit Yellowstone National Park Lodges to reserve a spot at one of these.
Fees at Mammoth, Slough Creek, Pebble Creek, Indian Creek and Lewis Lake will increase by $5 to cover the Recreation.gov processing fee. Mammoth (85 sites) is open year round; Indian Creek (70 sites) opens on June 11; Lewis (85 sites), Slough (15 sites) and Pebble Creek (16 reservation, 11 first-come, first-served) all open on June 15.
Campgrounds at Norris (111 sites) and Tower Fall (31 sites) will be closed for the 2021 season.
Learn more about camping in Yellowstone on the park website at https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/campgrounds.htm.