Yellowstone moves 3 campgrounds to reservation system

Beginning on March 24, visitors will be able to make advance reservations at three additional campgrounds in Yellowstone National Park.

Campgrounds that will change from first-come, first-served to the advance reservation system are Mammoth, Slough Creek and a portion of Pebble Creek — all in the northern region of the park.

Reservations will go live on Recreation.gov starting March 24 at 8 a.m. Mountain Standard Time. Visitors will be able to book campsites up to six months in advance. Campgrounds are expected to fill quickly once sites are made available.

The new system is in response to public requests for a reservation system at park campgrounds, according to a Yellowstone press release.

The ability to make reservations will enable visitors to plan their trips ahead of time and provide assurance that they will have a campsite upon arrival.