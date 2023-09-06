A month after the Custer Gallatin National Forest supervisor approved a 15-year, 39,909-acre logging project near the western border of Yellowstone National Park, three conservation groups have filed notice they intend to sue to halt the work.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Council on Wildlife and Fish filed the notice with the Department of Interior, Custer Gallatin National Forest and Fish and Wildlife Service on Sept. 6. In a 10-page letter, the groups argue the work is a violation of the Endangered Species Act.

The groups contend the Forest Service failed to properly analyze the project’s effects on grizzly bears and lynx, harming their habitat. Both animals are listed as endangered species.

“The fragile Yellowstone ecosystem surrounding this iconic national park is vital for Montana’s rich biodiversity and the climate,” said Kristine Akland, Northern Rockies director and senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement. “This project must be stopped before our beautiful backcountry forests are bulldozed.”

The South Plateau Landscape Area Treatment Project includes: 5,551 acres of clear cutting in a lodgepole pine forest with trees 80 to 90 years old, 6,593 acres of commercial thinning, 56.8 miles of temporary roads and 1,804 acres of fuel treatments. Work could begin in spring 2024.

The logging, first outlined three years ago, is meant to reduce wildfire risk around the community of West Yellowstone, improve the diversity of habitat and also supply regional sawmills with lumber.

“The Forest Service needs to drop the South Plateau project and quit clearcutting old-growth forests,” said Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, in a statement. “Especially clearcutting and bulldozing new logging roads in grizzly habitat on the border of Yellowstone National Park.”

The groups argue the “project allows for significantly more logging and road building than is authorized by the Custer-Gallatin Forest plan.”

The Forest Service wrote in the Decision Notice that although wildlife may be displaced temporarily, the logging would increase “ecological resilience,” benefiting wildlife over time.