In great detail, spelled out in 137 pages, Yellowstone National Park’s staff has laid out their argument for a more hands-off and less lethal model of managing the park’s bison herd, setting up what could be a confrontation with the state of Montana.

The park’s Bison Management Plan draft environmental impact statement was released to the public for comment on Thursday, outlining three possible alternatives.

Last year, when the Park Service first announced the planning process, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte wrote a letter to the agency advocating for a halt to the process to “identify mutually acceptable management alternatives.”

At about the same time, the Nez Perce Tribe tentatively supported allowing the bison herd to grow to more than 7,000 animals.

“Yellowstone has and will continue to engage the State of Montana on issues it has outlined,” said Morgan Warthin, chief of Public Affairs for Yellowstone, in an email. “The park will also continue consulting with Tribes and other cooperating agencies and carefully evaluate public comments during this process.”

Learn more

Now the public has its second opportunity to weigh in. During the scoping period, which sparked the governor’s and Nez Perce Tribe’s remarks, more than 2,500 public comments were received.

“We are evaluating comments from the State of Montana along with others,” Warthin noted.

Two online public meetings have been scheduled to provide an opportunity to learn more about the plan and planning process and to ask Park Service staff questions.

The first webinar is set for Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m. (the link is bit.ly/YellowstoneBisonEIS) and the second is on Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. (bit.ly/YellowstoneBisonEIS2).

The deadline to submit comments is Sept. 25. A final EIS is expected to be released in 2024.

“This plan allows the NPS to evaluate bison management based on new scientific information and changed circumstances, explore ways to reduce bison being sent to slaughter, and to continue working closely with Tribal Nations and agency partners in management,” the agency wrote in a press release. “The Draft EIS will also consider the bison management actions likely to occur on lands outside the park in Montana, while acknowledging the NPS does not have jurisdiction or control over actions such as hunting or tolerance for bison beyond the park boundary.”

Alternatives

Here are the three alternatives for bison management the Park Service has outlined:

Alternative 1: "The NPS would continue management of bison pursuant to the existing Interagency Bison Management Plan (IBMP), approved in 2000. This would maintain a population range of bison similar to the last two decades (3,500 to 5,000 bison after calving), continue hunt-trap coordination to balance population regulation in the park by using culling and hunting opportunities outside the park, increase the number of brucellosis-free bison relocated to Tribal lands via the Bison Conservation Transfer Program (BCTP), and work with the state of Montana to manage the already low risk of brucellosis spreading from bison to cattle."

Since 2012, the NPS and other IBMP partners have met the goals of the group while averaging a population of about 5,000 bison after calving. Shipments of bison to slaughter, to reduce their population, have ranged between 0 and 1,304 each winter.

Managing to a population closer to 3,000, as Gianforte has called for, could substantially decrease genetic diversity and skew the age and sex composition of the population, the Park Service said.

Alternative 2: Bison would be managed within a population range of about 3,500 to 6,000 animals after calving with an emphasis on using the transfer program to restore bison to tribal lands and tribal treaty hunting outside the park to regulate numbers.

Under this alternative, to reduce stress on animals from shipping them to slaughter or to address a lack of slaughter facility availability or capacity, NPS staff may cull some captured bison on-site by shooting them within the fenced pastures of the bison facility at Stephens Creek. About five to 20 bison per day could be killed, depending on the number of people available to process, load and transport bison. This would involve collaborative management between the Park Service and tribes.

The Park Service could also collaborate with other IBMP members and treaty tribes to evaluate temporary capture facilities at the north end of Gardiner Basin, farther away from the park boundary where hunting is now concentrated. This could help spread hunters out in the narrow basin.

Alternative 3: The NPS would rely on natural selection, bison dispersal, and public and tribal harvests in Montana as the primary tools to regulate numbers, which would likely range from 3,500 to 7,000 or more animals after calving.

This alternative would preserve the most bison with the least management.

Captures of bison for shipments to slaughter would immediately cease, with natural selection and public and tribal hunter harvests outside the park in Montana the primary way to limit bison numbers.

Larger hunter harvests would have to occur more frequently outside the park for this alternative to be effective, the Park Service noted, which may necessitate tribal and public hunters allowing bison to distribute across a larger landscape before hunting them.

However, should the bison population approach 7,000 animals, removals of more than 1,000 bison would need to occur to slow population growth.

“We look forward to digging into the draft EIS and making recommendations for a new plan that continues the park’s commitment to reducing slaughter, emphasizes using the Bison Conservation Transfer Program to rehome healthy bison to Tribal lands, and incorporates a target population range based on the best available science,” said Scott Christensen, executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, in a statement.

Background

Since 1995, the park’s management of bison has been governed by an agreement between the Park Service and state of Montana. This led to the creation of the Interagency Bison Management Plan, a group of state and federal officials — and later tribal representatives — to guide oversight of the animals.

The IBMP was created based on concerns about bison transferring brucellosis to cattle. Such an infection costs cattle producers money and time, but so far in Montana all cases of brucellosis infections in livestock have been traced to elk, which can also carry the disease.

Because of these disease concerns more than two decades ago, the Montana Legislature put the Department of Livestock in charge of bison management in the state — the only wildlife species in the state under DOL’s direct control.

In agreements initially developed by the IBMP, the goal was to keep the Yellowstone bison herd small enough — around 3,000 to 3,500 — that the animals wouldn’t want to migrate out of the park in winter in search of food and possibly come into contact with livestock.

In the past 23 years, however, the Park Service has developed a body of brucellosis studies that provide a better understanding of how the disease is transmitted and the herd has grown. Last year the population was estimated at close to 6,000 animals.

Brucellosis

Here’s some of the knowledge that has changed over time regarding the understanding of brucellosis. Greater detail is provided in the EIS.

"About 60% of adult female Yellowstone bison test positive for brucellosis antibodies in their blood, indicating previous exposure to the bacteria that causes brucellosis, but only 10% to 15% are infectious and could potentially shed bacteria and spread the disease to other bison, cattle or elk.

"In 2010, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service changed regulations to deal with brucellosis outbreaks in cattle on a herd-by-herd basis, without imposing unnecessary corrective actions and associated economic costs on the rest of the producers in the state. If outbreaks are investigated and contained by removing all cattle testing positive for brucellosis, the entire state or area is not reclassified or subject to corrective actions."

In 2015, Montana increased tolerance for more bison on public lands to the west of the park.

In 2016, genetic data indicated elk, not bison, had infected cattle herds with brucellosis in the Greater Yellowstone at least 27 times. Elk exposed to brucellosis roam about 17 million acres, whereas Yellowstone bison are restricted to about 1.5 million acres, mostly in the park.

The eradication of brucellosis would require eliminating the disease in elk, which would involve attempting to capture, test and vaccinate or slaughter tens of thousands of elk across the entire Greater Yellowstone Area, which most people consider unacceptable and impossible at this time, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine concluded in 2020.

Following a study, the Park Service determined that park-wide vaccination of bison for brucellosis would not achieve desired results and could have unintended negative effects to the population and visitors' experience.

Quarantine

Before live bison can be transferred to tribes, they must pass a series of tests guaranteeing the animals are brucellosis-free. To do this, the bison are placed in quarantine facilities. For males, the testing can take almost two years. For females it now takes close to two-and-a-half years.

Initially, the Park Service envisioned using existing quarantine facilities in the park near Stephens Creek, north of the park at Corwin Springs, and on the Fort Peck Reservation for its Bison Conservation Transfer Program which provides live animals to tribes. However, Montana maintained that the shipment of Yellowstone bison through Montana to the Fort Peck Reservation was not allowed before the animals completed the first two phases of quarantine.

In addition, APHIS maintained quarantine facilities for Yellowstone bison could only be established in the Designated Surveillance Area for brucellosis, an area where elk are monitored outside the park. The quarantine facility on the Fort Peck Reservation is located outside this surveillance area, so live bison are only allowed to conclude the last phase of brucellosis testing there, greatly limiting the number of bison the park is able to place in the initial phases of quarantine.

Although the state is concerned about the transportation of live bison to Fort Peck for quarantine, the disease has not been transmitted from bison to cattle despite the shipment of almost 6,450 bison to slaughter in Montana and Idaho since 2001. When combined with hunting, the majority of which is tribal, 11,470 Yellowstone bison have been killed since 2001.

The Greater Yellowstone Coalition, which helped fund the park’s construction of a new quarantine facility near Gardiner, praised the draft Bison Management Plan, saying it is “a critical opportunity to preserve the last 20 years of progress made conserving the most ecologically and culturally significant wild bison herd on the planet.”

Shorter?

The Park Service is working with APHIS and Montana to see whether this quarantine protocol can be shortened, especially for male bison. Though male bison can shed Brucella abortus bacteria in semen, they likely are not capable of infecting females due to low numbers of bacteria, the EIS said.

“In 2022, APHIS and the NPS analyzed existing quarantine data to determine the number of days a group of bison needed to be held and tested in quarantine to ensure a negligible risk of one animal having brucellosis,” the EIS said. “A time-to-event model using this data predicted 95% of bison with brucellosis would test positive within 210 days, 99% by 250 days, and 99.9% by 294 days.” In other words, “only one in 1,000 bison (0.0014 probability) with brucellosis bacteria would not be detected by 300 days and fewer than four in 10,000 bison would not be detected by 330 days.”

These findings suggest regulators could reduce testing timelines to allow animals to complete quarantine within one year with negligible risk of brucellosis transmission, the Park Service said.

“Since 2005, APHIS and the Park Service have placed more than 600 Yellowstone bison in quarantine,” the EIS said. “The average time in quarantine was about 700 days (888 days for females and 660 days for males). The maximum time an animal was in quarantine before release was 1,356 days. The latest detections of brucellosis antibodies during testing in quarantine were at day 232 (male bison) and 259 (female bison), with 67 bison (11%) testing positive for brucellosis exposure while in a holding facility.”

Reducing the quarantine requirements of bison to less than one year, while still using assurance testing as an added safety measure, could nearly triple the capacity of the Bison Conservation Transfer Program. That means up to eight groups of about 225 bison could be advanced to assurance testing at Fort Peck annually.

That would quickly dwarf the current bison transfer program. Since 2019, 294 brucellosis-free Yellowstone bison have been transferred to the Fort Peck Tribes for redistribution to other tribes.

Tribes

Some tribes believe the management of Yellowstone bison reflects the history of the United States’ treatment of tribes, the Park Service said.

Yet the agency is making an effort to make amends.

“In September 2022, the NPS director issued a policy memorandum describing how the Park Service would ensure Tribal Nations play an integral role in decision-making related to the management of federal lands and waters through co-stewardship,” the EIS noted. “Co-stewardship refers to collaborative partnerships for managing and preserving natural and cultural resources under the responsibility of federal land managers. It includes the sharing of expertise and information and combining capabilities to improve resource management, advance shared interests, and ensure tribal involvement when plans or activities may affect their interests, practices, or traditional use areas.”

Additionally, in November 2022, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Council on Environmental Quality issued guidance for Federal Departments and Agencies on Indigenous Knowledge.

Then in January 2023, the Secretary of the Interior issued order 3410, Restoration of American Bison and the Prairie Grasslands, to enhance the agency’s work to restore wild and healthy populations of bison through collaboration with other federal agencies, states, tribes and landowners.

Troy Heinert, executive director of the Intertribal Buffalo Council, said in an email, “We are happy to see that the bison transfer program is an integral part of each alternative in the EIS. ITBC has always advocated for the transfer of live buffalo to tribal lands. There is a unique connection between Yellowstone buffalo and Tribal people and we are thrilled to re-establish that connection.”

Hunts

The EIS noted, “In recent years, concentrated tribal hunters on national forest lands near the park boundary have, at times, resulted in conflicts with nearby residents due to shooting near roads and houses, gut piles left on the landscape, shooting of elk and other ungulates, and occasional incidents of shooting toward other hunters, houses and cars.” The Park Service said its Bison Management Plan will not resolve such issues.

However, it has advocated for expanding the habitat for bison outside the park on public lands, which in theory would help spread hunters out, rather than concentrating them in the Gardiner Basin.

To that end, and to the state of Montana’s displeasure, the Park Service has pointed to the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s Land Management Plan which identified possible bison habitat.

“The Park Service would work with the Custer Gallatin National Forest on projects to create or connect suitable bison habitat and allow bison to be present and distributed year-round on the national forest,” the draft EIS said. “This could involve exploring options for hazing, trailering, or otherwise releasing or relocating small family groups (10 to 20 bison) captured in the Stephens Creek Administrative Area to federal lands within the northern or western management areas.”

In his 2022 letter to the Park Service, Gov. Gianforte aimed to shoot such speculation down. He wrote, “It is important for (the National Park Service) to understand that Montana’s tolerance is limited, and any assumption of continued tolerance zone expansion presumes too much.”

Mike Honeycutt, executive officer for the Montana Department of Livestock, said his agency is not yet ready to comment on Yellowstone’s draft EIS.

“We need to evaluate the final draft alternatives and discuss them internally and with our partners in other state and federal agencies before making any official comment,” he wrote in an email. “I do not have a timeline for that process, but it will obviously be before the end of the public comment period.”

The preferred method for submitting comments before Sept. 25 is online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/YellowstonebisonEIS. Comments may also be mailed or hand-delivered to: Superintendent, Attn: Bison Management Plan, PO Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190.