Yellowstone National Park has extended the comment period to Aug. 25 for its proposal to remove rainbow trout from Buffalo Creek and restock it with cutthroat trout.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have signed off on a similar project in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Area, which is where Buffalo Creek originates.

The public comment period was originally scheduled to close on Aug. 9. Comments may be submitted online or by mail. Online: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/buffalocreek. Mail: Yellowstone Center for Resources - Compliance Branch, Attention: Buffalo Creek EA, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190.