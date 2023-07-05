Several hundred trees were blown down throughout the Lake Village area when a major wind and rain storm struck the southern portion of Yellowstone National Park on Monday evening.

No fatalities or severe injuries have been reported, the Park Service reported on Wednesday. Additionally, there have been no substantial disruptions to visitor services.

“Monday night’s storm event hit the Lake area very hard,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the statement. “The National Park Service team and our partners quickly stabilized the situation and got recovery efforts started immediately.”

During the storm, trees were toppled around the Lake Hotel, Lake Lodge, Lake Medical Clinic, Lake General Store, Lake employee housing areas and Bridge Bay Campground and marina.

Several buildings and vehicles were struck by trees, including a building that is adjacent to the Lake Hotel. This building and three cabins were evacuated and remain closed for cleanup and repairs.

The hotel and clinic lost power for approximately 24 hours.

Crews began clearing trees from roads, campgrounds and critical infrastructure on Monday, work that is expected to continue throughout the week. They also spent the day doing damage assessments and cleaning up the area.

Power was restored to the Lake area Tuesday evening, but as of Wednesday Bridge Bay Campground and marina were still without power.

Currently, there are no temporary closures in the area. Visitors are encouraged to check locally to stay informed.