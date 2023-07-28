As record high temperatures are recorded around the nation and world, Yellowstone National Park’s fisheries division is proposing to protect its native cutthroat trout by securing a high mountain stream as a coldwater refuge.

Buffalo Creek is fed by streams cascading from the peaks of Montana’s Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, and therein lies the rub for a portion of the project. To secure a place for Yellowstone cutthroat trout in the stream, the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Custer Gallatin National Forest and Yellowstone Park are proposing to use a helicopter to fly in equipment, prompting opposition from the conservation group Wilderness Watch when the proposal was announced in 2021.

“The Forest Service has not issued a final decision just yet on the project,” said Mike Thom, Gardiner District ranger, in an email.

He said the agency is “hoping to have” a decision issued within the next couple of weeks.

“Wilderness Watch, and any others, will have the option of litigation following the decision signature,” Thom added.

Yellowstone National Park only recently released an environmental assessment regarding its portion of the proposed work on Buffalo Creek where it runs through the park. The concept was, however, outlined in the park’s 2010 Native Fish Conservation Plan.

The public has until Aug. 9 to comment on Yellowstone’s proposal. The document, as well as a place to comment, can be found online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?parkID=111&projectID=107438&documentID=130776.

Flights

Yellowstone’s EA is proposing the use of a helicopter 10 times a year over three years to fly in equipment to remove rainbow trout. The park is also proposing another 10 flights — two per year for up to five years — to restock fish in Buffalo Creek.

Under the 1964 Wilderness Act, federal agencies are responsible for preserving the wilderness character of designated wildlands. The use of motor vehicles and motorized equipment — except in emergencies — is forbidden.

To help mitigate the action, the park is proposing the helicopter fly from a staging area near the Slough Creek Campground up the creek to the Silver Tip Ranch, outside of the wilderness area, before motoring over the mountains to the Buffalo Creek drainage. The helicopter would fly at least 500 feet off the ground to reduce disturbance of wildlife. The helicopter landing zone would be inside the park, just south of its northern border.

Rotenone

Under the Forest Service and FWP plan, rotenone would be applied to about 33 miles of the creek and in two lakes over about 12 to 14 days each summer for up to three years. Rotenone has been widely used as a fish poison in other streams to remove nonnative fish. The poison is neutralized by applying potassium permanganate to the water.

Yellowstone’s fisheries chief, Todd Koel, has advocated for the project because the rainbow trout in Buffalo Creek can swim into Slough Creek and interbreed with cutthroat trout there. The park has been working successfully since 2010 to remove nonnative fish, such as rainbow trout, from its waters at other locations. The Buffalo Creek project is one of the largest and most complex because of the remote location and size of the stream.

Slough and Buffalo creeks are tributaries to the Lamar River, just upstream from where it joins the Yellowstone River near Tower Junction. Slough Creek and the Lamar River are highly valued by anglers who fish the streams extensively.

Yellowstone cutthroat trout are also recognized by the park as an important source of food for an estimated 16 species of birds and mammals, including bears, river otters and mink.

Warming

Without the removal of rainbow trout and restocking of cutthroats, the park’s fishery division fears that as stream temperatures warm, the amount of suitable habitat for Yellowstone cutthroat trout may be considerably reduced, the EA noted.

“In addition to the direct effects of changing thermal regimes, Yellowstone cutthroat trout are likely to become increasingly exposed to diseases in streams where temperatures warm dramatically,” the EA said.

Written comments on the park’s proposal can be mailed to: Yellowstone Center for Resources - Compliance Branch, Attention: Buffalo Creek EA, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190.