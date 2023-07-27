The Lighting of Teepees, a collaborative effort with Pretty Shield Foundation and Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, will be held in Yellowstone National Park Aug. 1-7.

The free, public event takes place near the Roosevelt Arch in Gardiner. The setting provides an opportunity to learn about the historic and continued presence of American Indian Tribes in the Yellowstone region.

The Lighting of Teepees: An Era of Unity and Inclusivity will include seven installed teepees that will be illuminated nightly at sunset.

For more opportunities to attend Indigenous cultural events during a park visit, log on to https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/attend-indigenous-cultural-events.htm.